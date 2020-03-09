Burlington Stores’ (BURL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BURL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.57.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores stock opened at $214.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.56. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 151.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $806,428,000. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after buying an additional 685,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $152,097,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,936,000 after purchasing an additional 509,034 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.