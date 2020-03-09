CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at National Bank Financial

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.75.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$33.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. CAE has a 12-month low of C$27.86 and a 12-month high of C$42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

