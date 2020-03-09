CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.15

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 11478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

