Calfrac Well Services’ (CFW) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their underperform rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.17.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

TSE CFW opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$3.95.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.