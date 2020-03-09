Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.50.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CFW. Raymond James restated an underperform rating and issued a C$1.00 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.17.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

