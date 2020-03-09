California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE:CRC opened at $5.59 on Monday. California Resources has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $318.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 4.12.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.36. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.15 million. Equities analysts expect that California Resources will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 65,427 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in California Resources by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 32,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in California Resources by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 118,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

