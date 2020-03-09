Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.23.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.63. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,070,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,917,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,653,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,589,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.