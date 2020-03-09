Canaccord Genuity Boosts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $7.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Shares of PLUG opened at $4.33 on Friday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock worth $7,979,003. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Plug Power by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 35.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 27.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 505,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 109,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Plug Power by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,614 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

