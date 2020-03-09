Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.61.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$30.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.72. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$29.83 and a twelve month high of C$42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total value of C$600,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total value of C$798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,310,888.30. Insiders have sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock worth $6,707,507 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

