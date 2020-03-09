Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Upgraded by Laurentian to “Buy”

Laurentian upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.45.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $52.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,985 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

