Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 3,528 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.3% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 604.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $38.28 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.