Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 3,933 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,955,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,181 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 556,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,333,000 after purchasing an additional 472,096 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 448,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 142,022 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,896,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SHM opened at $49.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $49.66.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.