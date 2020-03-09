Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 6,073 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $64.18 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09.

