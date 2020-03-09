Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 974 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Matson Money. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,443 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,514,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,721,000 after acquiring an additional 410,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,413,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

