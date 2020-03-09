Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 461,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,857,000 after acquiring an additional 228,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $120.40 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.43 and a fifty-two week high of $121.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.38.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

