Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF comprises 1.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 2.00% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $16,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $58.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.