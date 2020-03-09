Capital Analysts LLC Buys 3,541 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,053,000 after purchasing an additional 281,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after acquiring an additional 317,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after acquiring an additional 228,250 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

