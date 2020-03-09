Capital Analysts LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AT&T by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,724,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,384,000 after buying an additional 175,449 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 378,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,371,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,855,000 after buying an additional 62,269 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

Shares of T stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $265.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

