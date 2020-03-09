Capital Analysts LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 446,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 657,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,562,000 after purchasing an additional 996,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03.

