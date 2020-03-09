Capital Analysts LLC Has $5.94 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

HYD opened at $64.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

