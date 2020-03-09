Capital Analysts LLC Has $96.09 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.5% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $96,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $277.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.10 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

