Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $106.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.43 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

