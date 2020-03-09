Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 2,963 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,861,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.90 and a 52 week high of $117.24.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

