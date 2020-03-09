Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 849 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,987,000 after buying an additional 1,640,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after buying an additional 667,106 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,883,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,062,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $110.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.30. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.93 and a 1 year high of $110.29.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

