Capital Analysts LLC Sells 188 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $229.71 on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $178.31 and a one year high of $257.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.63 and a 200 day moving average of $230.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.