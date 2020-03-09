Capital Analysts LLC Sells 270 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $245.88 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

