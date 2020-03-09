Capital Analysts LLC Sells 393 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $171.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $366.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.