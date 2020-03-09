Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Deutsche Bank

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

NYSE:CNC opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,784,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,920. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Centene by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 142,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

