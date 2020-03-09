Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Announces Earnings Results

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.53, RTT News reports. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Changyou.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Changyou.Com updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.69-0.78 EPS.

NASDAQ CYOU opened at $10.67 on Monday. Changyou.Com has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYOU shares. BidaskClub raised Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

