ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $47.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 86,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $3,201,274.99. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 162,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,276.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,243,300.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,298,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,276,822.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 773,347 shares of company stock worth $32,765,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

