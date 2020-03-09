ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ChipMOS Technologies stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. ChipMOS Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $874.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Get ChipMOS Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ChipMOS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised ChipMOS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.