Christopher & Banks (CBKC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.06 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBKC opened at $0.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53. Christopher & Banks has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.68.

In related news, Director William F. Sharpe III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

