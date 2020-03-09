Chromadex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is scheduled to issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chromadex stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $215.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Chromadex has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

