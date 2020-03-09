Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,767 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Chubb worth $506,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $144.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $131.63 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.04. The company has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

