CIBC Begins Coverage on Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

CIBC started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperformer rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDAY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.24.

CDAY opened at $66.32 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $6,042,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 52.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 23.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 147.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 79,861 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

