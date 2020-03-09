Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ciena from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.16.

Shares of CIEN opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $210,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $69,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,388. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 539,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after buying an additional 407,764 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,057,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

