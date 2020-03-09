Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $51.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Ciena from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ciena from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.16.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. Ciena has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $69,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,037 shares of company stock worth $2,076,388 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

