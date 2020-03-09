Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,465,709 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cigna worth $120,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 141.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cigna by 109.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in Cigna by 19.3% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 15,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cigna by 21.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,815 shares of company stock worth $10,664,482. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

NYSE:CI opened at $195.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

