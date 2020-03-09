Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XEC. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

XEC opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $72.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

