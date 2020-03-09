Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Lowered to $32.00 at MKM Partners

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNK. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

CNK opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

In related news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

