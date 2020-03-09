CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Separately, Sidoti cut their price target on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:CIR opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $720.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. CIRCOR International’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

