Citigroup Begins Coverage on SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.22.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $112.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after buying an additional 75,246 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 55.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 302.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

