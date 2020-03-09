Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 519.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645,001 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Citigroup worth $251,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 251,927 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

Shares of C stock opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

