CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH’s (CCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $4.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.03.

CCO opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.97. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 882.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

