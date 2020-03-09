Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLW. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CLW opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $453.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.62 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.