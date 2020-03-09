Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $195.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

CLX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

CLX stock opened at $173.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.81.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,905,411,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,927 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

