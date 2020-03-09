CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNXM. Barclays downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

CNXM opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 57.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.80%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

