Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $112,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.32. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

