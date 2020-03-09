Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.50 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $121,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,802,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

