Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CUF.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cominar REIT from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Cominar REIT from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CUF.UN stock opened at C$14.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.20 and a 12 month high of C$15.40.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

